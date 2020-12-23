Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $976,118.67 and $62,369.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00671861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00181922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059134 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

