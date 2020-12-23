Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $33.55.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

