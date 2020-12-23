ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT Raised to $10.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.81 on Monday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 74.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

