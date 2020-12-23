Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.25

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.