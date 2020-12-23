Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.36

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 55173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Orocobre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

