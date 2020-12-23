Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 6.9%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 3,416,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,806,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

