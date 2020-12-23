OWNDATA (OWN) 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. OWNDATA has a market cap of $498,166.21 and approximately $30.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00048638 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002436 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004604 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

