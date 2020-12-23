Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 7,808,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,779,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

PEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Ethanol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.48.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

