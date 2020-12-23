Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

