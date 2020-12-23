PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.