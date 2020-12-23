Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,106,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 811,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.