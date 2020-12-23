Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 4,636 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Shares of NBR opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $416.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($18.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.18 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

