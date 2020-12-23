Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $370,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $543.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

