Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $386,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $2,223,911.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,320,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,288,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,395,212. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

