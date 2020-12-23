Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Toro were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,894 shares of company stock worth $1,059,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

