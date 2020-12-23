Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Photronics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

