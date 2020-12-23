Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,513 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

