Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $355,000 Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $673,975 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.