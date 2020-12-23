Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $52,914.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 240,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

