Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

PANDY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

