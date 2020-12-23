Pantos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,212.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00143297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00707577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00374972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00068598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00105716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

