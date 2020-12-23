Parkgene (GENE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $479.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Parkgene has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $677,949.98 and $479.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

