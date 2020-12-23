PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 143.6% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 143.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00048065 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004496 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003456 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

