Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PE. US Capital Advisors downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Boston Partners lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $18,615,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

