PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,883.07

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,883.07 or 0.08164598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00322645 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 37,795 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.