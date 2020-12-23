Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits Market Cap of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00681755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00123123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

