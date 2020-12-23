Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00135979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00671861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00181922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059134 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

