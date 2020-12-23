PAYCENT Hits Market Cap of $105,108.43 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PAYCENT has a market cap of $105,108.43 and $20.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00135073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00678208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00180710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00099649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058540 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.