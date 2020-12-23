PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $243.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $2,705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $4,257,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

