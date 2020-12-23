PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Shares of PYPL opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

