PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Buys $604,900.00 in Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at $40,742,539.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,069,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

