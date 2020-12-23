Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,093 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.16% of Peabody Energy worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

