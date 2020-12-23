Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.89 ($8.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

PSON opened at GBX 669.80 ($8.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 689.60 ($9.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 631.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.16.

Pearson plc (PSON.L) Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

