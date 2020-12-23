PeepCoin Hits Market Cap of $33.42 Million (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PeepCoin has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $3.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 69% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,336,298,547 coins and its circulating supply is 142,136,298,547 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

