Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $75,907.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,673,975 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

