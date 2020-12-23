Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47). Approximately 79,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.18 million and a PE ratio of 17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

About Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

