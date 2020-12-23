Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard Sells 6,732 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Labombard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

