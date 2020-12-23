PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

