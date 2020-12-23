PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,207 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,219% compared to the average daily volume of 319 put options.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE PFSI opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

