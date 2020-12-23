PennyMac Financial Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 902 call options.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE PFSI opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

