PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $144.34. 53,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

