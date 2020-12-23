Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,882.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

