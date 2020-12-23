Peter Bauer Sells 45,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Mimecast by 15.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mimecast by 37.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

