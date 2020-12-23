PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 289.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1,825.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $984.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

