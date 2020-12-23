Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.90. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 355,877 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

About Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including the IV and V blocks that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, and XX blocks that cover an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

