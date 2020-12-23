Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQ. CIBC lifted their target price on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

