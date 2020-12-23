Phala.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,122,735 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network.

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

