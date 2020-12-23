PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0143

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $740,756.00 and approximately $46,419.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

