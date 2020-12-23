Phoneum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,181.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $137,854.87 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

