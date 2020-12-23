Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 983,493,846 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

